Non-working days, QR codes and other measures against coronavirus in the Moscow region

The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov signed a decree on October 21, 2021 on the introduction of a number of restrictions in the region to prevent an increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Read more about the new measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the material on the mosreg.ru portal.

Vaccination points for coronavirus in the Moscow region. Map >>

Cafes, restaurants and shopping centers





The days from October 28 to November 7, 2021 in the Moscow region were declared non-working. During this period, restaurants and cafes will not function, except for catering establishments that work for takeaway and delivery. Shopping and entertainment centers and retail facilities will be suspended, except for pharmacies, grocery stores and distance selling stores.

How can Covid-19 patients undergo an in-depth clinical examination in the Moscow region >>

Beauty salons, swimming pools and dentistry



In the Moscow region, 9 city baths will be repaired by the end of the year





Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region







For the same period, beauty salons and spa salons, massage parlors, solariums, baths and saunas, as well as other organizations that provide household services and provide for face-to-face visits, will stop working. Restrictions will also apply to health and fitness facilities, fitness clubs and swimming pools.

Dentists will only provide emergency care to patients.

How to become a plasma donor in the Moscow region for a coronavirus patient >>

Public services in electronic form



Video conferencing





Source: Ministry of Culture of the Moscow Region







The provision of services that require face-to-face visits will be temporarily suspended at the government authorities of the Moscow region, the MFC, migration centers, and the registry office. The limitation does not apply to cases of registration of birth in medical institutions, registration of death, as well as registration of marriage (in a non-ceremonial setting) and its dissolution, if the event is scheduled for the period from October 28 to November 7.

At the same time, residents of the region will be able to receive state services in electronic form in full.

How to buy medical masks at a reduced price in the Moscow region >>

Cinema, concerts, mass events



The Krasnogorskiy International Sports Film Festival will be held in the Moscow region





Source: Ministry of Culture of the Moscow Region







Moscow region cinemas, concert halls and circuses, zoos (except for areas located in the open air) will be suspended for the same period. Children’s playrooms and entertainment centers, day camps and similar places where children’s activities are held will also be closed.

In addition, from October 28 to November 7, mass physical culture, sports, cultural, exhibition, advertising, entertainment and other similar events will be suspended.

However, starting from November 8, they can be held again with restrictions. So, the maximum allowable number of spectators is set for sports, physical culture, leisure, entertainment, entertainment, exhibition, educational, advertising and other similar events, if they are held indoors and some of the spectators do not have special QR codes – 50 people. If the event is held outdoors, the maximum number of participants is 500. At the same time, if all viewers have a QR code, this restriction does not apply.

Compulsory vaccination: who and when should get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Moscow region >>

Theaters and museums by QR codes



The Great Hall of the Moscow Regional Theater for Young Spectators will open in the Moscow region





Source: Ministry of Culture of the Moscow Region







The functioning of these cultural institutions from October 28 to November 7, 2021 is allowed when:

50% fullness of the halls;

availability of QR codes for all visitors;

the use of masks or respirators, as well as in compliance with other requirements of Rospotrebnadzor.

At the same time, from November 8 until the improvement of the epidemiological situation, museums and theaters will be able to provide occupancy in the amount of no more than 70 percent of the total capacity. Requirements remain on the availability of QR codes for visitors and the use of respiratory protection.

The Governor’s Orchestra in the “remote location”: music through the hat and an agreement with neighbors >>

Social transport cards



For 1.5 million beneficiaries of the Moscow region travel by rail has become more convenient





Source: Ministry of Transport and Road Infrastructure of the Moscow Region







From November 8, 2021, until the epidemiological situation on the territory of the Moscow Region improves, social transport cards will be suspended, allowing free travel for residents over 60 years of age and with chronic diseases. This measure only applies to those who have not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus or have not had it in the past six months.

How to save on travel costs in the Moscow region using the Troika card >>

School break



School for 550 places will be built in the Odintsovo urban district





Source: Ministry of the Construction Complex of the Moscow Region







From October 28 to November 7, 2021, holidays for schoolchildren have been established in the Moscow Region. At the same time, duty groups will work in organizations implementing preschool education programs.

New schools, kindergartens and educational complexes: what will be built in the Moscow region until 2025 >>

Remote work



Notebook





Source: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow Region







Employers in the period from October 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022 are required to transfer to remote work:

all employees over 60 years of age and citizens with chronic diseases, with the exception of those vaccinated and recovered;

30% of employees from the total number (excluding vaccinated and recovered employees).

How to submit a report on employee insurance through the MFC in the Moscow region >>