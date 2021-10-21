https://ria.ru/20211020/gaz-1755422480.html
Novak gave a forecast on the situation on the gas market in Europe
Novak gave a forecast on the situation on the gas market in Europe
The balance of supply and demand in the European energy market is unlikely to improve in the near future, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The balance of supply and demand in the European energy market is unlikely to be straightened out in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting with Vladimir Putin. the fall-winter period, temperatures, Europe’s gas needs. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the preconditions for this situation are low storage capacity on the continent, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. On October 13, Europe began an active period of gas withdrawal from its UGS facilities. At the start of the withdrawal season, the storage facilities were filled with just over 78 percent, which is 14 percentage points less than the average for the last five years. Russia noted that it is ready to increase fuel supplies to Europe, but this requires additional purchases by European partners. At the same time, Gazprom has already increased exports to non-CIS countries in January-September, according to preliminary data, by 15.3 percent, to 145.8 billion cubic meters. This is the second largest figure for nine months in the entire history of supplies (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters.
“Of course, the current situation is causing concern,” he said.
According to Novak, much will depend on the passage of the autumn-winter period, temperature, and Europe’s gas needs.
Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents.
Russia noted that they are ready to increase fuel supplies to Europe, but this requires additional purchases by European partners. At the same time, Gazprom has already increased exports to non-CIS countries in January-September, according to preliminary data, by 15.3 percent, to 145.8 billion cubic meters. This is the second largest figure for nine months in the entire history of supplies (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters.
