Nutritionists told how to satisfy hunger and avoid overeating

American nutritionists have provided helpful tips to combat hunger and reduce overeating. According to Melissa Mitri, nutritionist at Wellness Verge Medical Center, cravings only increase when you try to fight them. “Telling yourself that the food you want to try is ‘bad’ is really just increasing your cravings,” she said. According to her, when the body experiences a strong feeling of hunger, it is necessary to take several deep breaths. “Breathing can help you pause when you are experiencing intense food cravings,” said Mitri, who is also president of the Connecticut Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Doctors also advise never to skip breakfast. “Breakfast helps you start your day right and regulate your blood sugar in the morning, which also limits food cravings during the day,” said nutritionist and MD Jamie Hickey. Breakfast suppresses food cravings even better if it’s high in protein, she says. A study on obesity by scientists at the University of Missouri has shown that eating a protein-rich breakfast effectively reduces brain signals that affect overeating.

According to clinical nutritionist Christina Tole, founder of Hudson Valley Nutrition, tea can help calm an empty stomach as well as keep the body feeling full. She recommends herbal teas that add an extra boost of botanicals that satisfy the body without calories.

Experts also advise not to be distracted while snacking. Thus, a study published in the journal Psychology & Behavior showed that using smartphones while eating increased the number of calories consumed by the participants in the experiment.

Nutritionists also advise avoiding foods and drinks with artificial sweeteners. Nutritionist Trista Best, quoted by Eatthis, suggests cutting back or eliminating refined and artificial sugars from your diet if you have problems with overeating or constantly feeling hungry.