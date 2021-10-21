Oil at $ 100: how the energy crisis will affect the economy and Russian stocks :: RBC Pro

The world is gripped by a serious energy crisis: energy prices have soared to highs, which provokes inflation and a slowdown in economic growth. Understanding what is happening and how investors can make money on it

Due to strong demand, prices for natural gas and coal, which are used as fuel for power plants and industries, have peaked and continue to rise. Price 1 thousand cubic meters. m of natural gas in Europe in the fall broke the record of $ 1.9 thousand, and in recent days it is traded at $ 1.3 thousand. Oil prices have also risen strongly.

Resource demand rose sharply in 2021 due to economic recovery, expectations of an extremely cold winter in Europe and parts of Asia, and fears of supply disruptions for raw materials. In addition, the sector is also negatively impacted by the insufficient amount of energy resources available to producers.

High prices for raw materials lead to an increase in electricity prices and an increase in production costs, which increases inflationary pressure on various sectors of the economy. Due to the energy crisis, inflation in the European Union reached its highest level in the last 13 years – 3.4%, while last year deflation was recorded – minus 8.2%.

The previous unusually long and cold winter depleted Europe’s natural gas reserves. The growing demand for energy has hampered the replenishment process, which usually occurs in the spring and summer. To reduce the pressure on the residents of the region, who have to pay more for electricity, the authorities are thinking about lowering taxes.

“The current rise in electricity prices in Europe is truly unique. Never before have prices gone up so much and so fast. And real autumn will come soon – while the temperatures are still moderate, ”analysts of the Societe Generale bank note.

The UK is experiencing a particularly difficult situation. After Brexit, many fuel truck drivers left for their home countries and never returned. This led to panic buying amid fears of fuel shortages. Also negatively affected by the consequences of a calm summer, when the volume of renewable energy production turned out to be below the usual level. The country has given up the use of coal, and about 24% of its energy comes from wind farms.

The energy crisis provokes a political split within the European Union. The countries of Southern and Eastern Europe, led by Spain, urge the EU to coordinate efforts to prevent the fuel crisis. The states are even ready to agree on common purchases of oil products and natural gas. At the same time, the Nordic countries are urging to increase the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and not to use fossil fuels.