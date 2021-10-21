Pakistani American raped and beheaded former ambassador’s daughter

The Pakistani-American accused of raping and beheading his girlfriend, the daughter of a former ambassador, appeared in court on Wednesday in the capital, Islamabad.

The brutal murder of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam has sparked protests across the country and calls for reform of Pakistani gender-based violence laws.

Zahir Jaffer, 30, of a wealthy industrial family, has denied the murder.

“The trial has officially begun. Our first witness was questioned today and we will present five more witnesses at the next hearing, ”Shah Hawar, attorney for the prosecution, told AFP outside the Islamabad courthouse.

A 27-year-old woman was attacked after refusing a marriage proposal, she repeatedly tried to escape from Jaffer’s huge mansion in the prestigious area of ​​Islamabad, but each time she was blocked by the villa staff, police said.

Jaffer raped and tortured her with brass knuckles before decapitating her.

“Her life could have been saved if the accomplices had acted differently,” reads the report, which was presented to the court at the previous hearing.

Eleven more people were charged in connection with the murder, including some of Jaffer’s domestic workers, his parents and others, who were allegedly asked to withhold evidence.

The girl’s murder has drawn national attention due to the country’s growing youth-driven women’s rights movement, where victims of violence are often discouraged from speaking up and accused of abuse.

According to a government survey conducted between 2017 and 18, 28 percent of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence in Pakistan. However, experts believe that this figure will be higher due to the underreporting of data.

The father of the deceased served as Pakistani ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged that the defendants will not escape justice because they belong to the Pakistani elite and have dual citizenship.