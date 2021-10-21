https://ria.ru/20211021/nasilie-1755501111.html

Paris Hilton revealed the whole truth about the centers for the “treatment” of adolescents in the United States

WASHINGTON, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Businesswoman, actress, and socialite Paris Hilton said she was abused in special centers to “treat” troubled teenagers in the United States, and called on the White House and Congress to pass laws that guarantee the rights of minors in these centers. In a column for the Washington Post, Hilton said that an industry worth $ 50 billion a year de facto detains up to 120,000 American teenagers. Hilton said that her parents, dissatisfied with her behavior, sent her to various centers of this kind. “In all four places where I was sent to In my teens, I endured physical and psychological abuse from workers: I was choked, slapped, spied on when I was showering, prevented from sleeping. I was called names and forced to take medications without a diagnosis. solitary confinement in a room where the walls were covered with scratches and bloodstains, ”writes Hilton. According to her, she could not even complain about the abuse, because she had no connection with the outside world, and the centers for difficult teens are “driving a wedge” between children and parents, telling parents that children cannot be trusted. which includes residential treatment schools, military camps, juvenile delinquency centers, behavior change programs, and other centers have an annual turnover of about $ 50 billion, including by advocating “tough but fair” practices – writes Hilton. According to her, about 120 thousand adolescents are currently in such centers. “Very few people know about the violence and tragedies that occur within the walls of some centers.” a federal “bill of rights” for youth in group centers Every child who is placed in these centers should have the right to a safe and humane environment, free from threats and solitary confinement, physical or chemical restraint by workers. “I and countless others who have experienced it might not have faced the violence and trauma that plagued us as adults,” Hilton said. She also attended Congress Wednesday to personally urge Congressmen to pass this kind of legislation.

