People are scared from the first photos of Ben Affleck in 2021

Actor Ben Affleck picked up his order from Dunkin ‘Donuts after New Year’s Eve and accidentally became a symbol of 2021. But while some fans compared Celeb with Gollum, others could not believe in the reality of the frames and decided that the pictures of the paparazzi with Batman, who had lost weight in a day, were photoshop.

Almost every photo of American producer and actor Ben Affleck becomes a ready-made template for memes. In April 2020, celeba showed a great way to light a cigarette without removing the medical mask from the face, and became the king of quarantine.

This time, the paparazzi filmed Ben on the doorstep of his home in California on January 1. The DC MCU star took an order from the Dunkin ‘Donuts coffee chain and showed his dissatisfaction with the work of the photographers with his whole appearance. Earlier, Batman was unable to hide even on a secret page on Instagram: fans instantly exposed the idol and gave jokes about the nickname.

📸: Ben Affleck (01/01/2021)

The celeba snapshots went viral on English-language Twitter, where people compared Ben Affleck after the New Year to Gollum from “The Lord of the End.”

The same atmosphere.

Many commentators did not believe that the picture was a real winner of two Oscars.

It’s not Ben, is it?

[Фото] look edited.

People suggested: Ben had a fun New Year’s Eve and reincarnated from a pandemic symbol into a “totem animal” of social network users in 2021.

He doesn’t look like Ben Affleck to me. Of course, this guy looks like him. But if it really is Ben, then he looks sick and has lost 30 pounds.

For comparison, fans have unearthed photos that were taken by the paparazzi in exactly one day. In the pictures, Affleck was picking up an order from Dunkin ‘Donuts again, but he looked completely different.

How has Ben Affleck changed in one day? “

“

Lord, why does he look so bad. I’m really worried.

