Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation said that the OPCW could repeat the “Syrian scenario” in relation to Russia – Politics

MOSCOW, October 21. / TASS /. The West in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) may try to repeat the “Syrian scenario” with regard to Russia with a restriction in the right to vote. This was stated by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation at the organization Alexander Shulgin on Thursday on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev Live”.

“Perhaps they will try to repeat the Syrian scenario in relation to Russia. They managed to pass a decision in the supreme body of the conference of the participating countries on Syria’s defeat in rights. Probably, they will try to repeat this scheme in relation to the Russian Federation,” he said.

According to the diplomat, the experts of the attributive (accusatory) mechanism can be redirected from investigations in Syria to investigate the situation with Alexei Navalny, who was hospitalized on August 20, 2020 in Omsk after he fell ill on board the plane. “In the bowels of the technical secretariat, an illegitimate team of attorneys is operating to establish who is responsible for the use of chemical weapons. Now they will redirect this team from Syria to the Russian Federation. These attorneys will conduct an investigation remotely, as they can, and, of course, supposedly in a highly professional manner. The result has already been determined in advance, “- said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation.

The ultimate goal of these actions, Shulgin noted, is to increase pressure on the Russian Federation. “But we also have certain means in our arsenal. We will look for an antidote,” the diplomat concluded.

On the situation of Syria in the OPCW

In April 2021, members of the OPCW approved a resolution limiting the rights and privileges of Syria. 136 states took part in the voting, 87 of them supported the resolution. Russia and 14 other countries spoke out against the document, which deprives Syria of the right to vote at the KSU and the Executive Council, to be elected to it, as well as to hold any events on its territory through the aforementioned conference, council and subsidiary structures.

The resolution was submitted to the members of the OPCW at the initiative of France and supported by 46 states. The reason for its preparation was the report of the investigation and identification group, which was published on April 8, 2020. The document claims that the Syrian authorities are responsible for three incidents with toxic substances that took place in the village of Al-Latamina in Homs province in March 2017.