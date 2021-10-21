Peter Thiel regretted insufficient investment in bitcoin :: RBC.Crypto

The co-founder of PayPal doubted investing in the first cryptocurrency, because he believed that “the secret is already known to everyone.”

PayPal co-founder and billionaire Peter Thiel regretted not investing enough in Bitcoin, Bloomberg reports. At the Lincoln Network press conference, the businessman advised everyone to buy the first cryptocurrency. Thiel explained that he had doubts about investing in bitcoin, because he believed that “the secret is already known to everyone.”

“You should just buy bitcoin. I think that I have not invested enough in it, ”said the billionaire.

Thiel also stressed that the rise in bitcoin price to $ 66 thousand indicates “the complete bankruptcy of central banks.”

On October 20, the bitcoin price updated its historical maximum above $ 67 thousand. At 15:00 Moscow time on October 21, the asset is traded at $ 64.4 thousand. Its capitalization is $ 1.22 trillion, according to CoinGecko. During the day, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 2%.

