photo, video, diagram, master class from Mario

Makeup without makeup – This is a favorite make-up option for advanced and fashionable girls. And if you want something more glossy and structural, you should take an example from the Kardashian-Jenner family. With modern beauty products of the new generation, it is quite possible to draw a new face for yourself in a couple of minutes, and how – Kim and Kylie will show you.













A bit of history. Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner created a whole empire on the fact that they turned their non-standard figures into a trend. But they did not stop there, but figured out how to make a complete transformation. In the wake of insane success contouring they even launched their own line of cosmetics (and Kylie instantly became a billionaire!). The queries “Kim Kardashian makeup photo” and “Kim Kardashian makeup scheme” have become the most popular on the web over the past couple of years. It turned out that the demand for dense textures reminiscent of studio makeup, false eyelashes and contouring kits is huge. Let’s try to figure out how it all works.

Step 1: preparation and foundation

First you need to carefully clear face : wash with gel or foam, and then wipe the skin with micellar water. Then use a matting toner and apply primer , which will fix a generous portion of the future make-up.

Step 2: foundation

Foundation should be dense and with a matting effect (no liquid transparent textures), completely hiding all imperfections. Such a tool must be properly shaded so that there is no mask effect.

Step 3: second foundation

On top of the main tone on the wings of the nose, cheekbones and along the contour of the face with a brush, apply a foundation two shades darker. Target – make the nose visually thinner , and add relief to the face in the right places.

Step 4: highlighter

Now go over the tone with a powdery highlighter, which will highlight the skin so that it looks a little wet (yoga skin) … And add a drop of liquid highlighter to the temples, the center of the nose, above the lip and to the very top of the cheekbones.

Step 5: some powder

Powder your face, and excess shine during the day can be removed with matting wipes. “Kardashian-Jenner makeup” does not imply a glow on the T-zone.

Step 6: 3D effect eyebrows

With a special pencil for eyebrows or with shadows, paint a nice curve and paint over the eyebrows for a rich color. They should be as granite and visible as possible.

Step 7: shadows and arrows

Here options are possible: either expressive arrows paired with a minimum of shadows, or thickly colored eyelashes with mascara with sand-colored shadows. Kim and Kylie prefer to focus on the eyelashes, and therefore choose thin arrows.

Step 8: eyelashes

The main point of any sisters’ look is huge eyelashes with a 3D effect. No ink will not cope with such a task – only false or extended eyelashes will create the desired effect.

Step 9: lips

No sticky translucent shine – only matte lipstick nude, sand and berry shades. But before you put on your lips, powder them, then apply the first layer of lipstick, powder again and make a second layer of lipstick. Outline the contour of the lips, slightly going beyond it, like all girls at the beginning of the 2000s. Voila – makeup in the style of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is ready.

