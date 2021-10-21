Pizza dough and the perfect “margarita”: cooking according to Gwyneth Paltrow’s recipe

Think Gwyneth Paltrow only eats raw vegetables and drinks celery juice? The actress has indeed released several books with recipes for healthy dishes, but in fact, she allows herself a slice of regular pizza from time to time. “This is the best food in the world,” Gwyneth admits in a video clip posted on the Goop website. The star brought in David Neyfield, the chef of her favorite restaurant Che Fico in Los Angeles, to detail how to make the most delicious pizza at home.

Pizza dough

Ingredients:

1,185 g whole grain flour

2 g diastatic malt powder

26 g kosher salt

23 g honey

48 g extra virgin olive oil

525 g water

275 g ice

240 g sourdough

flour for sprinkling

Preparation:

1) Place flour in the freezer for at least an hour. After cooling, place the dry ingredients in the mixer bowl. In a separate container, combine liquid ingredients including ice and sourdough. Turn on the mixer and gradually add liquids to the bowl until the dough is smooth. Measure the temperature of the dough – it should be no higher than 25 degrees. If the dough is too warm, put it in the refrigerator.

2) Knead the dough, placing the edges in the center. Then turn it over and set aside for 45 minutes. Then knead a little more and let it sit for another hour.

3) Divide the dough into small balls weighing 300 g. They can be frozen for later. Place the balls that you want to use right now on a wooden board, lightly press down with your palm. If the dough is sticky, dust it and the work surface with flour. The dough should increase in volume, so make sure that the balls do not lie too close to each other.

4) Brush the sides of the pizza with olive oil before baking. Add tomato sauce to the center, salt and add topping.

5) Bake on a preheated pizza stone (at the highest stove temperature) for 2-3 minutes, until golden brown.

Pizza “margarita”

Ingredients:

2 balls of dough

Semolina flour

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher Salt

1/2 cup chopped peeled tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup pecorino cheese

226 g stracciella

1 bunch of basil

Parmesan

Preparation:

1) Sprinkle the work surface with semolina flour, lay out the dough ball and shape it to the desired shape. Make sure that the sides remain airy, do not press down on the edges of the dough.

2) Brush the future crust with olive oil, put the tomatoes in the center of the pizza. Season with salt and finely chopped garlic and pecorino. Sprinkle the sides with semolina flour.

3) Bake on a pizza stone at high temperature for 2-3 minutes.

4) Brush the finished pizza with olive oil, sprinkle the crust with grated Parmesan, and add the stracciella and basil in the center.

