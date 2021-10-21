https://ria.ru/20211020/kachinskiy-1755372822.html
Poland accused Russia of failing EU emission reduction program
WARSAW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The EU’s program to reduce emissions into the atmosphere (Fit for 55) is meaningless because of Russia, said the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski in an interview with Gazeta Polska. It is clearly seen that the actions of the Russians aimed at raising gas prices are fundamentally changing the energy security on our continent. Kaczynski said. The Kremlin, on accusations against the Russian Federation in high gas prices, stated that Western politicians miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources, they hoped for wind power generation, and there was no wind for several months. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon as complete nonsense and nonsense. The Russian Federation has repeatedly noted that Gazprom fulfills all its obligations to European partners and is ready to sell more gas. this so-called “green” policy is madness, and in other cases – theories without proof, “added the head of PiS.” It is impossible to say that Europe, which emits 8% of gases, is changing the climate, “he said. Gas prices in Europe has risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents.
“Here we will indeed be forced to take a fight, because it is clear that the actions of the Russians aimed at raising gas prices are fundamentally changing the energy security on our continent. it would end tragically for the Europeans, “Kaczynski said.
“I think that this cold shower prepared by Moscow sobered the leaders of several states and inclined them to rationality. Moreover, at least part of this so-called” green “policy is madness, and in other cases – theories without proof,” added the head PiS.
Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents.