Polkadot (DOT) Expects ATH to Appear Ahead of Parachain Auctions | Blockchain24

The Polkadot price (DOT / USD) maintained a bullish rally in the overnight session. Investors are looking forward to important parachain auctions starting next month. The DOT token is trading at $ 43.98, several pips below its all-time high of $ 49.

DOT rally continues

Polkadot is a relatively unique blockchain project. It was founded by Gavin Wood, who also co-founded Ethereum. It is unique for two main reasons.

First, Polkadot relies on Kusama, another blockchain project with a token worth over $ 2 billion.

Second, Polkadot is unique in its parachain technology. Before applications go to the mainnet, they must go through a so-called parachain auction. This is the process by which community members vote for these projects using their tokens.

Thus, the DOT price has been relatively good over the past few days as investors await the upcoming parachain auctions. Analysts believe this will be the largest auction on record.

It is too early to tell, but there is a possibility that the Acala Network project will win the auction. Thus, he will join the Karura company, which won the previous auction.

The Polkadot price also rose due to the strong rally in the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin price managed to climb to an all-time high of over $ 66,000 this week. As a result, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has grown to over $ 2.6 trillion. The Bitcoin rally was due to the launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF.

Polkadot Price Prediction

The daily chart shows that the Polkadot price has been in a strong bullish trend over the past few weeks. The coin has jumped more than 330% from its lowest level in July. Along the way, it turned out something like a V-shaped pattern.

The DOT price is also supported by 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Hence, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rise as the bulls target the $ 50 resistance level. However, a pullback is possible as investors ignore the ETF news.