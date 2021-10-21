Poroshenko’s party bypasses Zelensky’s party for the first time

For the first time, the party of the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity” has overtaken the party of the current Ukrainian leader “Servant of the People” in terms of ratings. 15.7 percent of voters are ready to vote for European Solidarity, 15.5 percent for the party of Volodymyr Zelensky. These are the data of a poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

The results of the study showed that four political forces have relatively high support: in addition to the two above-mentioned parties, they are Batkivshchyna (12 percent of respondents are ready to vote for it) and Opposition Platform – For Life (11.5 percent).

The five percent barrier, which is needed to enter parliament, is also overcome by “Strength and Honor” (the party of the ex-head of the SBU Igor Semashko), “Nashi” (the party of ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Muraev), the “Radical Party of Oleg Lyashko” and the party of ex – premiere “Ukrainian strategy of Groisman”.

A telephone survey was conducted on October 15-18 among 1200 respondents in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass.

The next presidential elections in Ukraine are to be held in 2024, and in the Verkhovna Rada in 2023.