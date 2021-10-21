https://ria.ru/20211021/chekhiya-1755511384.html

Prague decided to reconsider relations with Russia

The draft program of the new ruling coalition of the Czech Republic, which is now being created by the forces of five liberal parties, includes, among other things, an audit of relations with Russia

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The draft program of the new ruling coalition of the Czech Republic, which is now being created by the forces of five liberal parties, envisages, among other things, an audit of relations with Russia and China, as well as the adoption of the so-called “Magnitsky law”, Martin Dvořák, a member of the working group preparing the program, told reporters. In the middle of the month, the Czech parliamentary elections were won by the coalition of liberal forces “Together”, uniting the Civil Democratic Party (CDP), the TOP 09 movement and the Christian Democratic Movement. Subsequently, the coalition announced its merger with another liberal coalition consisting of the Pirate Party and the Elders and Independents movement, which took third place. The second place in the last elections was taken by the currently ruling centrist movement ANO of Prime Minister Andriy Babis. that flirting with Russophobic forces does not lead to the loyalty of global structures, Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told RIA Novosti. “Babish positioned himself as a center-right and Eurosceptic, which did not quite suit Brussels and the globalist forces. Babiš recently followed the lead of the Russophobic forces, did not save him from punishment, “the deputy said. She noted that the course that Prague may take after the elections may affect relations with Moscow. “It seems that the change of power in Prague should finally include the Czech Republic in the” anti-Russian arc “in Central and Eastern Europe, create the preconditions for an even tougher and more confrontational course towards Moscow,” Panina added. On April, Prague accused the Russian special services of involvement in the explosion at military depots in Vrbetica and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission persona non grata, stating that the accusations of the explosion were absurd, unfounded and far-fetched. After that, the Czech Cabinet of Ministers excluded Rosatom from the list of candidates for participation in the tender for the construction of a new power unit for the Dukovany nuclear power plant. are part of a large-scale campaign of the West against Moscow. In May, the Russian government included the Czech Republic in the list of unfriendly states, at the same time the United States was included there.

