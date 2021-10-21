pregnant Kylie Jenner hinted at the sex of the baby with a new photo

Not so long ago, Kylie Jenner officially confirmed that she and Travis Scott will become parents for the second time. And while the star is enjoying his position with might and main, fans are wondering who exactly will be born to the couple.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Insiders previously reported that Kylie and Travis already know the gender of the baby. And now it looks like they’ve decided to share it with the fans too!

Kylie Jenner, photo: @kyliejenner

Jenner posted a photo of the car’s upholstery in Stories. The fans were delighted and decided that the 24-year-old reality TV star was expecting a boy! It’s all about the color of the chairs. “Blue” – signed the picture of the billionaire. At the same time, Kylie previously shared the packaging of her new beauty line for children Kylie Baby – a blue bottle with bubbles.

However, Kylie did not officially disclose the sex of the unborn child.

Photo: @kyliejenner

As a reminder, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited in May of this year after a long breakup. As reported by the TMZ portal, Kylie and Travis were in an open relationship, which means that each of them continued to meet with other people in parallel. Together they are raising daughter Stormi, who turned 3 in February!