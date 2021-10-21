“Prince Oleg” launched “Bulava” from the White Sea to Kamchatka :: Politics :: RBC

The nuclear-powered submarine “Knyaz Oleg” is now being tested, it was successfully fired off with a rocket at a training ground in Kamchatka.

Nuclear submarine “Knyaz Oleg”

(Photo: Oleg Kuleshov / TASS)



Project 955A nuclear submarine “Borey-A” “Knyaz Oleg” launched a ballistic missile “Bulava” in the White Sea as part of state tests, successfully hitting a target in Kamchatka, the Defense Ministry said.

“The strategic missile submarine Knyaz Oleg, as part of the state test program, fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea. The ballistic missile was launched from a submerged position at the Kura test site in Kamchatka, ”the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The submarine “Prince Oleg” was launched in 2020. She is now being tested.

The Bulava is a Russian solid-propellant three-stage missile designed to arm the Project 955 Borei nuclear submarine missile carriers and their upgraded version. It should replace the previous versions of ballistic missiles.

The rearmament of the Russian fleet with intercontinental ballistic missiles “Bulava” was planned for about 20 years. New missile launches have been carried out since 2004 and in the first years were unsuccessful in half of the cases. In a number of cases, the rocket did not reach the target, self-destructed, or its flight took place with deviations. During the tests, problems were recorded with engines of several stages, control systems and warhead disengagement. Since 2014, the situation has begun to change. Over the past seven years, 18 Bulava launches were made, including salvo launches, there were no problems with hitting the target.