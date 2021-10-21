Production of Chinese Changans stopped in Belarus – Gazeta.Ru

Assembly of Changan crossovers has been suspended at the Unison plant in Belarus. Now the company only imports cars from China, found out “Chinese Cars”.

SKD assembly of Changan cars was set up near Minsk in June 2020. The plant produced models CS35 Plus and CS75 FL, they also went to the Russian market.

Official details of the suspension of work are unknown. According to the source, it is reported that difficulties with logistics were superimposed on the internal processes of the plant.

Following the results of three quarters of 2021, Changan sold 3,639 vehicles in Russia, which is 24% less than in the same period of 2020. Unison also assembled cars of another Chinese brand, Zotye, which were brought to Russia – T600 and Coupa. Compared to last year, their sales in the Russian Federation fell by 72.2%.

