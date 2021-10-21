Pushkov explained why Poland lost the gas war

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov said that Poland “lost the gas war on all counts.” The politician wrote about this in his Telegram channel…

“The long and stubborn battle against the supply of Russian gas to Europe turned out to be a senseless waste of strength and opportunity,” he wrote.

The senator noted that Europe “has realized that it will not survive without Russian gas,” however, Poland is unsuccessfully trying to accuse Russia of the gas crisis and “even trying to hook Germany.”

“But it turns out she’s sorry, vindictive – and again pointless,” summed up Pushkov.

Formerly Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland Michal Kurtyka demanded from the European Commission to prosecute Gazprom, which Kurtyk blamed for the European energy crisis. In a letter to the Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, he wrote that “the scale of the price jump is unprecedented, reaching more than twelvefold year-on-year growth, much more than the rise in oil prices during the oil crises of the 1970s.”