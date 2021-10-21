https://ria.ru/20211021/pushkov-1755600207.html

Poland and the Baltics staged a demarche for Russia and disgraced themselves

Pushkov made fun of the Poles and Balts who left Matvienko's speech

Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the incident with the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries at the conference of European speakers of parliaments.

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Senator Aleksey Pushkov commented on the incident with the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries at the conference of European Speakers of Parliaments. During the speech of the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, diplomats demonstratively left the hall. According to a member of the Federation Council, despite a clear desire to prove something to someone, the “demarche” failed. “It looked pale: almost all the participants remained in the hall. Matvienko’s speech was the main one at the opening session of the conference. The theme of the event is “Democracy in the Face of the Public Health Crisis Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic: Sharing Experience, Next Steps.” that she did not notice their departure. In her opinion, if the actions of the members of the delegations were demonstrative, it only speaks of their lack of diplomatic and political culture.

