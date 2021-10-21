Putin Appreciated Erdogan’s Words about the “Handful of Countries” of the UN Security Council | News | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not agree with the statement of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who called the permanent members of the UN Security Council “a handful of countries”.

However, the president noted that he understands the reasons for such a statement by Erdogan.

“Because he thinks, apparently, that Turkey could also be a permanent member of the Security Council. But it is not for us, not for Russia, to decide – it needs to be resolved in the course of consensus when defining and finally resolving issues of this kind, ”Putin said at the Valdai Forum.

According to the Russian leader, when deciding on reforming the Security Council, one should not fuss and make mistakes. He also stressed that if the veto of the permanent members of the Security Council is destroyed, the organization “will die on the same day.”

However, the head of state said that Erdogan was right, that after the Second World War there was a balance of power, but now it is changing.

“We need to think about how to make this organization [ООН. — Ред.] more balanced, especially since it is indeed true, she, and in this sense President Erdogan is right, she was born after the Second World War, and there was a certain balance of power, now it is changing. He has already changed, ”the president concluded.

On October 19, Erdogan, during his visit to Angola, said that the victorious countries of the Second World War, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, should not determine the fate of humanity. The Turkish leader also stressed that there are more than 200 countries in the world, and not five that are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of the President of Turkey, pointed out that Russia remains loyal to the UN Charter, which spells out the duties and rights of states.

At the same time, political scientist Sergei Markov, in an interview with Izvestia, explained Erdogan’s words with an attempt to force the world to perceive his country as a great power.

In his opinion, Erdogan understands that at the moment Turkey will not be able to become the sixth permanent member of the UN Security Council, but the Turkish leader allegedly hopes that reform will take place in the future, under which one of the largest Muslim countries will be a permanent member of the Security Council.

Currently, the Security Council consists of 15 countries – five permanent members (Great Britain, China, Russia, the United States and France) and 10 non-permanent ones. The council was expanded only once – in 1963, due to non-permanent members, the number of members was increased from 11 to 15.