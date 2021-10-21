Putin approved Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan :: Politics :: RBK

The President noted that the evacuation of the Americans could have been organized differently. At the same time, according to him, the incident will not drastically affect the relations between the United States and its allies.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images



President Vladimir Putin believes that US President Joe Biden did the right thing when he decided to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. The Russian leader said this during a speech at the Valdai club, an RBC correspondent reports.

“Of course, the US President did the right thing, he did the right thing to withdraw his troops from Afghanistan. He, for sure, understood, maybe he did not know in detail how this would happen, but he understood that one way or another, politically, this would be one of the lines of attack. But he went for it, took responsibility, ”he said.

Putin warned of Afghan refugees riding donkeys across the steppe



At the same time, according to Putin, the withdrawal of American troops could have been arranged differently. As the President pointed out, what happened had an impact on the credibility of the United States, first of all, on the part of their own allies.

“But I think that time will pass and everything will fall into place. This will not lead to anything cardinal. Yes, today, at some immediate stage, this will somehow affect the relationship with the allies, but the country’s attractiveness still depends not on this, but on its economic power, ”summed up Putin.