Putin called attempts to limit Russia’s sovereignty in the Arctic an attempt

2021-10-21T20: 36

2021-10-21T20: 36

2021-10-21T20: 37

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin called an attempt with unwanted means attempts by other countries to limit Russia’s sovereignty in the Arctic. part of the territory of the coastal state, then this is an attempt with unwanted means, “Putin said during a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.” If they want to restrict our activities, including in the energy sector, this is their right, let them try to do it, ” – Putin said.

