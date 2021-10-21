Putin commented on Erdogan’s words about the UN Security Council – RT in Russian

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, commented on the words of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the UN Security Council.

“We need to think about how to make this organization (UN. – RT) is more balanced, especially since, indeed, it’s true, she (and in this sense, President Erdogan is right), she was born after the Second World War, and there was a certain balance of power, now it is changing. He has already changed, ”Putin said.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the five countries – members of the UN Security Council had no right to decide the fate of humanity.

In his opinion, against the background of changes in the world, in particular in international relations and trade, “it is inconceivable that the architecture of global security remains the same.”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian leader Vladimir Putin proposed that the “five” of the UN Security Council meet and discuss all the issues facing humanity.

The Kremlin added that Russia was and remains a committed member of the UN, the UN Security Council and remains loyal to the organization’s charter.