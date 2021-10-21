Putin congratulated Muratov on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

https://ria.ru/20211021/premiya-1755670250.html

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, adding that the philosopher Nikolai Berdyaev, for example, was not awarded the Nobel Prize. “First, I would like to congratulate you on being awarded the Nobel Prize. that Nikolai Berdyaev, about whom I said, he was expelled by the Bolsheviks on the famous “philosophical steamer” in 1922, and his candidacy was repeatedly submitted to the Nobel Committee for the award of the prize. But he was never awarded the Nobel Prize, “Putin said on the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, addressing Muratov. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would give the Nobel Peace Prize for Muratov’s noble work and charity work. because you are doing such a noble job, it’s true, “he said. 2021 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Filipino journalist Marie and Ress, as well as Russian journalist and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov and the head of the Union of Journalists of Russia (UJR) Vladimir Soloviev earlier congratulated Muratov on the award of the prize.

