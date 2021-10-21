Putin criticized Erdogan’s words about the world’s dependence on “a handful of countries” :: Politics :: RBC

The Russian President does not agree with the proposals of the Turkish President to reform the UN. Destroying the veto would devalue the organization, Putin said. Earlier Erdogan criticized the dependence of the world on “a handful of winners” in the war

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday said that he was familiar with the proposals of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reform the UN, RBC correspondent reports. “It is understandable why the Turkish leader speaks about this, because he thinks, apparently, that Turkey could also be a permanent member of the Security Council. But it is not for us, not even for Russia, to decide. This must be resolved in the course of consensus in the final resolution of issues of this kind, ”Putin said. “I told President Erdogan about this: if we destroy the veto of a permanent member, then the United Nations will die at the same hour,” Putin continued.

President Erdogan criticized the existing UN structure on October 18. “We affirm that the fate of humanity cannot and should not be left to the mercy of a handful of victorious countries in World War II,” he said on October 18. According to the UN Charter, the five permanent members of the Security Council of the organization with the right of veto are Russia, China, the United States, Great Britain, and France.

According to Putin, he discussed the UN issue with Erdogan when he recently visited Russia. “I said that I had seen his theses, I hadn’t read the whole book, of course. Individual ideas, I agree with them, a good analysis in fact, “- said Putin.

Erdogan presented claims to the UN, speaking in Angola. There he pointed out the lack of representation of Africa in the Security Council. “Ignoring the need for change is an injustice towards Africa and countries as powerful as Angola. <...> Turkey rejects Western orientalist approaches to the African continent. We see all the peoples of Africa as our friends, ”Erdogan explained his claims.