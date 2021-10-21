https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755690914.html
Putin praised Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Putin appreciated Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021
Putin praised Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Joe Biden did the right thing to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T20: 49
2021-10-21T20: 49
2021-10-21T21: 00
Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan
Afghanistan
vladimir putin
joe biden
international discussion club “valdai”
in the world
USA
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1a/1747408725_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a81d944fdae321efe09e27f6298112b.jpg
SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Joe Biden did the right thing, that he withdrew the troops from Afghanistan. “The first thing I want to say: of course, the US President did the right thing. He did the right thing, that he pulled the troops out of Afghanistan.” meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
https://ria.ru/20211021/afganistan-1755676873.html
Afghanistan
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1a/1747408725_159-0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ecce3f990aa6d7200383a6479f417f5.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
afghanistan, vladimir putin, joe biden, valdai international discussion club, worldwide, usa
Putin praised Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan