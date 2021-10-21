https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755690914.html

Putin praised Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Joe Biden did the right thing, that he withdrew the troops from Afghanistan. “The first thing I want to say: of course, the US President did the right thing. He did the right thing, that he pulled the troops out of Afghanistan.” meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Afghanistan

USA

