https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755678256.html
Putin spoke about the military development of Ukraine
Putin spoke about the military development of Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021
Putin spoke about the military development of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military development of the territory of Ukraine is already underway, this poses a threat to the Russian Federation. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T19: 42
2021-10-21T19: 42
2021-10-21T20: 13
Ukraine
vladimir putin
international discussion club “valdai”
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755671542_0-0:3212:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_2adb5edd6c4302169d0364c61fb820b8.jpg
SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military development of the territory of Ukraine is already underway, this poses a threat to the Russian Federation. “The military development of the territory (of Ukraine – ed.) Is already underway, and this really poses a threat to the Russian Federation. We are aware of this.” – Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. “Let’s see what will happen on the domestic political scene in Ukraine in the near future,” the president concluded.
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755671542_164-0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca49e1958c06606f133910fe566a86cc.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
ukraine, vladimir putin, valdai international discussion club
Putin spoke about the military development of Ukraine
SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military development of the territory of Ukraine is already underway, this poses a threat to the Russian Federation.
“The military development of the territory (of Ukraine – ed.) Is already underway, and this really poses a threat to the Russian Federation. We are aware of this,” Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
“Let’s see what will happen on the domestic political scene of Ukraine in the near future,” the president concluded.