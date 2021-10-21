https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755678256.html

Putin spoke about the military development of Ukraine

Ukraine

vladimir putin

international discussion club “valdai”

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military development of the territory of Ukraine is already underway, this poses a threat to the Russian Federation. “The military development of the territory (of Ukraine – ed.) Is already underway, and this really poses a threat to the Russian Federation. We are aware of this.” – Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. “Let’s see what will happen on the domestic political scene in Ukraine in the near future,” the president concluded.

Ukraine

ukraine, vladimir putin, valdai international discussion club