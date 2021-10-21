https://ria.ru/20211021/taliban-1755708728.html

Putin spoke in favor of removing the Taliban * from the list of terrorists

Putin spoke in favor of excluding the Taliban * from the list of terrorists – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021

Putin spoke in favor of removing the Taliban * from the list of terrorists

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the decision to exclude the Taliban * from the list of terrorist organizations should be made at the UN level, … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T23: 20

2021-10-21T23: 20

2021-10-21T23: 20

Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan

UN

Taliban

vladimir putin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755370307_0:357:3006:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa676ef1156e0919c691cacfa45dc21c.jpg

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the decision to exclude the Taliban * from the list of terrorist organizations should be made at the UN level, the Russian Federation will move in this direction. Putin recalled during the Valdai Forum that the decision to include the Taliban * in the list of terrorist organizations organizations adopted at the UN level. “Depending on this, we are in solidarity and we will make a decision to exclude terrorist organizations from the list. It seems to me that we are approaching this … Russia’s position will be to move in this direction,” he said “Still, these decisions should be made in the same way as they were made before, when we included this movement in the list,” Putin added. * A terrorist group banned in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755674703.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755370307_237-0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1dd7ccbbcffecaf1117957539cf493f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

un, taliban, vladimir putin, russia