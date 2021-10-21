QR codes for visitors in Chelyabinsk were introduced in the shopping mall, October 21, 2021 | 74.ru

Pavel suggested that it would be possible to close some of the entrances to the shopping mall, but immediately doubted:

– Then we will violate other norms, for example, there are fire requirements, where the possibility of evacuation through all the entrances that are provided must be preserved. So this is not ideal. But if there are no people, then we will also consider it.

The “Focus” manager asked an interesting question: what about those visitors who come to the shopping mall to get vaccinated?

– Every weekend there is a vaccination, people come for a vaccination, and we will tell them: “Show your QR code.” In general, there is a lot we don’t know what else we will have to face.

Olga Kuznetsova, head of the marketing department of the shopping and entertainment complexes Almaz, Rodnik and Ural, considers it sad that the situation has been brought to such extreme decisions.

“We will be ready to check the codes of our visitors tomorrow, but it’s very difficult for us,” says Olga Kuznetsova. – The safety data sheet of the object does not allow blocking the entrances. We will consult with experts, and the information will appear on the websites and social networks of our shopping centers. We were one of the first to organize vaccination points for visitors and did everything to work safely and without restrictions. The spring of 2020 showed that it is difficult for people without fittings, lively participation and choice. But whoever is vaccinated, nothing will change for them. Let’s call this a new adventure. Let’s hope that the situation will improve closer to the New Year and the next round of the pandemic will decline. Will this measure be effective? If the visitors are wearing masks, and we have taught them to do this, this already means a lot in the fight against proliferation. If other places of active visit will also control codes, then conclusions can be drawn.