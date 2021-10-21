https://ria.ru/20211022/elizaveta-1755713656.html
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. British Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in the hospital, according to Sky News, citing Buckingham Palace. A palace spokesman noted that the queen arrived at the hospital on Wednesday, following the doctors’ advice “to rest for a few days,” and on Thursday returned to Windsor Castle. ” She remains in a good mood, “he added.
