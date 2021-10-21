https://ria.ru/20211021/moskva-1755577345.html

Rakova named the number of Muscovites with stable vaccination immunity

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, there are less than 3.4 million people with stable vaccination immunity, and not 5 million who were vaccinated at different times, Anastasia Rakova, the vice-mayor of the capital and head of the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus in Moscow, told reporters. stable vaccination immunity – less than 3 million 400 thousand people.According to the conclusions of epidemiologists, vaccination against coronavirus provides maximum efficiency during the first 5-6 months. Thus, at the moment, the real number of Muscovites with stable vaccination immunity is not 5 million, but less than 3 million 400 thousand people, “she said.

