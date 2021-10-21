Rating of unfulfilled hopes – Mir – Kommersant

The rating of US President Joe Biden continues to fall, as evidenced by the results of all recent polls. Its popularity now fluctuates in the corridor from 37% to 46% and is likely to only decline. The reason is that the hopes of the Americans have not come true so far that with the arrival of a new president, their lives will change for the better. First of all, according to the American experts interviewed by Kommersant, this is not about failures in foreign policy, but about an unstable economic situation.

The average support rating for President Joe Biden, according to the latest national polls, is 42.9%. This is evidenced by data from the RealClearPolitics aggregator. At the end of January, shortly after the inauguration, the figure was 55.7%. By the beginning of summer, it dropped to 53.6%, and by the beginning of autumn – to 45.8%.

According to the results of all polls that were conducted in the period from 10 to 20 October (these are studies of the University of Quinnipeck, Selzer, Fox News, Rasmussen, Politico, YouGov, Reuters), Mr. Biden has losses compared to previous similar studies – from 2 to 17 percent points (p. p.).

One of the most recent polls is from the University of Quinnipeck. It was held from 15 to 18 October and showed that the popularity of the president fell from 6 October by 1 pp – to 37%. At the same time, 52% of Americans have a negative attitude towards his activities.

Another disappointing fact for Joe Biden and his supporters is that his work is not approved by the majority of independent, non-partisan Americans.

Moreover, their votes are always decisive in the presidential race and in the elections to Congress. 56% of such voters assess Mr. Biden’s presidential rule negatively, and only 28% positively.

The university also cites other noteworthy data. Thus, 52% of respondents said that the United States “became worse” than a year ago. At the same time, 39% of respondents said that they have a positive attitude towards former US President Donald Trump. Mr Trump, who has already hinted that he might run in 2024, has improved his position in this poll by 2 pp since May.

In addition, there are fewer Americans who spoke negatively about him – they are now 52%, which is 5 pp less than in May. Support for Donald Trump is growing, including among Republicans: 78% of them want him to participate in the presidential race. Nevertheless, 58% of Americans do not see Mr Trump as a future president, it follows from the poll results.

Among the main problemsthat negatively influenced the electoral support of the Democratic president, respondents most often mention:

the economic situation in the country (19%),

combating the consequences of the pandemic (16%),

immigration issues (14%).

The activity of the Democrats is assessed positively by a large number of voters (30% versus 23% among the Republicans). Yet more than half of those polled speak negatively about bipartisan activities in Congress. True, the Republicans are still ahead in this anti-rating. 65% of respondents are dissatisfied with them, while Democrats have a disapproval rating of 60%.

Republicans will definitely take advantage of the Democratic president’s flaws to strengthen their positions in the midterm elections to Congress in 2022, said Matthew Howe, a former American diplomat and senior fellow at the Center for International Policy in Washington, in an interview with Kommersant.

He does not rule out that support for the Democratic Party and the Democratic President will continue to fall.

As an example, the interlocutor of Kommersant cites what is happening around the election of the governor in the traditionally democratic state of Virginia. There, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who was 5 points ahead of his Republican rival Glenn Youngkin in September, has lost his lead. The elections will be held on November 2 this year, and the preferences of voters are divided evenly: both candidates are supported by 46% of the state’s residents, the University of Monmouth said on Wednesday. One of the reasons for this state of affairs, the authors of the study say, is precisely the low rating of President Joe Biden.

Mr. Howe notes that the attitude of voters towards the president is due to a number of factors. In particular, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan came as a strong blow to his popularity. According to the expert, the previous administrations did not dare to take this step, because they knew that it would definitely have a bad effect on their popularity. “You are virtually admitting defeat. No matter how well you do this operation, public opinion will be negative, ”says Mr. Howe. And although, in his opinion, in the future, Americans will appreciate the courage of Mr. Biden, now public opinion is opposed to him.

The expert adds that after Afghanistan, Mr. Biden’s problems began to grow like a snowball, and many Americans began to become more and more disillusioned with the current government.

“In July, the US military announced that they were 95% out of Afghanistan, and in August, voters see scary footage from Kabul. July 4 (U.S. Independence Day –“B”) President Joe Biden declares Independence Day from Coronavirus, but America continues to break records for the number of deaths from the coronavirus, ”explains Matthew Howe.

Further – more: the Biden administration failed to achieve a quick adoption of the infrastructure plan and the law on large-scale social assistance to the population – both initiatives stalled in the Senate. The popularity of the president is also not facilitated by disruptions in grocery supplies, due to which the shelves of some American supermarkets are temporarily empty. “I am 48 years old, and this is the first time in my memory,” says Mr. Howe.

The problems of the economic order are now coming to the fore for many Americans, since “the average man is not ready to put up with the deterioration of his life,” Kyle Shostak, head of the American consulting investment company Navigator Principal Investors LLC, said in a conversation with Kommersant. One of the decisive factors is “very tangible inflation”, which includes a catastrophically rapid rise in property prices, “which is becoming inaccessible to many.”

In addition to this, it is expected that funding for the needs of municipalities will be cut, which, according to Kommersant’s interlocutor, “will result in discontent among the residents of these territories.”

The latest version of the Social Subsidies Bill also proposes to drastically reduce child benefits. “This, naturally, will be perceived extremely negatively by the majority of families with a small or medium income,” Mr. Shostak is sure. At the same time, he adds, the state plans to continue spending on immigrants, which will become another irritating factor. After all, ordinary citizens, says the source of Kommersant, expect that they will be the first to receive state support at this difficult time for them.

Ekaterina Moore