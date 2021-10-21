RDIF announced an information attack due to an article about “Sputnik V” in the EU :: Politics :: RBC

The Foundation believes that after studies have shown the advantage of Sputnik over some Western vaccines, an information attack is underway on the Russian drug.

Photo: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg



The Russian Direct Investment Fund commented on data from Reuters that the registration of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union is being delayed due to the fact that Moscow does not provide the necessary information. The RDIF said that an “information attack” was being carried out on the vaccine, and warned journalists against using anonymous sources, the press service reported to RBC.

“RDIF asks the media in their materials not to use unreliable anonymous sources and in articles on important topics related to vaccines, rely on the official position of regulators. Information attacks on the Sputnik vaccine based on false and misleading information received from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media, ”the Foundation said in a statement.

The RDIF linked this with new research data, which showed the advantage of the Sputnik V adenovirus vaccine over mRNA vaccines – these include drugs from Pfizer and Moderna already registered in the EU. “Official studies have shown that the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against the delta variant of COVID-19 falls below 50% in just five months. In addition, an October article in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that vaccines based on the human adenovirus vector platform, such as Sputnik Light, show ten times stronger immunity at antibody and T- levels after eight months. cells than mRNA vaccines, ”the Foundation says.

“Sputnik V” is an adenovirus vaccine, in which a fragment of the coronavirus is embedded in the adenovirus, copying the entire S-protein (the “spike” of the virus). Thanks to the presence of this fragment, human immunity learns to fight the virus itself. Adenoviruses, due to their good replication ability and good knowledge, were previously often used in the production of vaccines as a means of delivery of gene material (viral vector). For example, adenovirus vaccines are used to combat influenza.

The RDIF urged Western manufacturers “instead of attacking Sputnik, consider using the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine (which is one of the components of Sputnik V) for revaccination – as a booster,“ to achieve stronger and longer-lasting immunity “.