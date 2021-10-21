Reuters learned about the timing of the approval of “Sputnik V” by the EU regulator :: Society :: RBC

The agency recalled that on September 9, the EMA announced that it is awaiting additional data on “Sputnik V” before it can continue to consider its approval. “EMA has requested a more complete dossier on the production of [«Спутника V»], detailed information on how the vaccine is produced, ”the source said.

In July, Reuters reported that Sputnik V’s developers have repeatedly failed to provide data that EU regulators consider to be standard requirements in the approval process. According to the agency’s source, the delay in approving the Russian vaccine is also due to the fact that the developers “are constantly changing the location of the vaccine production facilities, which are supposedly intended for Europe.”

Read on RBC Pro

As noted by Reuters, EMA checks every facility involved in the manufacturing process. Alexei Repik, owner of the Russian drug manufacturer R-Pharm, said his facilities would be included in the EMA application, but did not provide details.

Another agency source, involved in the production process of Sputnik V, said that EMA’s verification had slowed down because the Center. Gamaleya (the vaccine developer) had no prior experience with the international drug regulator.

Italy offered to additionally vaccinate those vaccinated with “Sputnik V”



Another source involved in the production of Sputnik V said that EMA inspectors visited at least two R-Pharm facilities in the Yaroslavl region, where they will produce the Russian vaccine for Europe. According to him, the EMA had no criticism of these productions. The source also clarified that the third R-Pharm facility, where the vaccine for the EU will be produced, is located in Moscow, but was included in the regulatory documents after the EMA inspectors came to check. He noted that verification of this production is expected by the end of the year.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which produces and distributes Sputnik V, declined to comment for Reuters, and the Russian Ministry of Health did not respond to agency inquiries.

In October 2020, RDIF submitted an application to the World Health Organization (WHO) for accelerated registration and re-qualification of the coronavirus vaccine. In January, the foundation applied to register Sputnik V with the EMA.

South Africa Suspends Sputnik Registration Process, Requesting HIV Data



In July, Reuters, citing sources, wrote about the reasons for the delay in the approval process for the Russian vaccine EMA. According to him, the developer did not provide the necessary data on the compliance of the Master Cell Bank with one of the EU regulations. The evaluators had questions about the post-vaccine adverse event reporting forms during the trials – it is not clear how the scientists tracked the results in the placebo recipients. Due to insufficient data, the approval process for Sputnik V has reached an impasse, the agency reported.

The RDIF responded by saying that the article contains gross errors and incorrect facts. The Foundation also believes that the Russian drug has faced “pressure from the international pharmaceutical lobby.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reported that EMA has no complaints about Sputnik V.

RDIF is awaiting approval of the Russian drug from the WHO and the European regulator this fall, said the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev. He noted that the issue of mutual recognition by countries of vaccines against coronavirus infection could be resolved this year.

Some European countries have started using Sputnik V without the approval of the European regulator. Hungary was the first to do so. The drug is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, according to the vaccine website.