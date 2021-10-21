Revealed the appearance of the new Lada Vesta – Gazeta.Ru

Images from the updated Lada Vesta published by Quto.ru, based on spy photos presentinghow the restyled car will look like.

Lada Vesta will receive a radiator grill with a new pattern, updated bumper and trunk lid lines. The headlights will become LED and will be narrower. Major changes will take place in the cabin, where will appear 10-inch vertical tablet multimedia system, digital instrument panel and climate control unit like Renault Arkana.

It is assumed that the restyled model will be equipped with the same engines and transmissions as now. The range includes 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engines (106 hp and 113 hp) and naturally aspirated 1.8-liter engines with 122 hp. and 145 hp.

The AvtoVAZ car design department is headed by Jean-Philippe Salard, a Frenchman who replaced Steve Mattin. The debut of the updated Lada Vesta, presumably scheduled at the beginning of 2022. After the recent rise in price Vesta costs from 796 thousand rubles.