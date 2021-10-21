richer equipment, but no diesel – Autoreview

The Japanese minibus Nissan Caravan is the main competitor to the known Toyota Hiace model. The production of Caravans began almost half a century ago, and since 2012 the fifth generation has been in service, which was still sold under the double name NV350 Caravan. But now Nissan is abandoning digital indexes for light commercial vehicles, and after Europe, this trend has reached Japan: the updated family is presented under the traditional name Nissan Caravan.

However, there are many other new additions, because the current modernization turned out to be the most ambitious for the fifth generation Caravan. Outside, the revamped vans can be identified by the redesigned front bumper and radiator grille. The expensive versions now use paint with a polymer component that improves scratch resistance (similar to Nissan’s crossover).

The range still includes versions of different widths – “urban” at 1695 mm and “full-format” at 1880 mm. In the first case, you can choose from two options for the length (4695 or 5080 mm) and height (1990 or 2285 mm) of the body. And wide Caravans are available only with the longest body (5230 mm) and a high roof (2285 mm). The ground clearance is 170 mm. The most spacious version has 14 seats, there are versions for tourism (with sleeping places) or for transportation of wheelchair users.

For the first time in nine years of production, the interior of the Caravan has been updated. Here there is a new steering wheel (like in passenger Nissan) with an antibacterial rim coating, and in the instrument cluster – a more modern five-inch trip computer display. The front seats with improved backrest profiles, previously only fitted to passenger versions, are now relying on cheaper delivery options as well.

The Caravan now has more “expensive” options. For example, the Grand Premium version appeared in the range (only for “narrow” variants), in which the seats are upholstered in relatively expensive leatherette. And the ProStyle package includes alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and extended decor. In addition to all-round view cameras, it is now possible to order a mirror with a built-in screen in the entire area, to which the image from a wide-angle rear-view camera is transmitted. The standard automatic braking system can now recognize pedestrians: in addition to the previous radar, a front camera is installed.

The Caravan had only gasoline engines – aspirated four-cylinder 2.0 (130 hp) and 2.5 (147 hp). Turbodiesel 2.5 (129 hp) is still in the pre-reform model NV350 Caravan, but its production will soon be discontinued. Therefore, if earlier all-wheel drive was offered only for diesel versions, then in the updated family such a transmission is combined with a 2.5 gasoline engine. There is no longer a manual transmission, and instead of the old five-speed “automatic”, now all versions are equipped with a seven-speed, familiar from the company’s SUVs and pickups.

In Japan, the updated Nissan Caravan minibuses are already available for order. The simplest commercial option with two rows of seats costs $ 21,000. And the top version of the Grand Premium is estimated at 29 thousand.