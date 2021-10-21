Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky debuted as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala

Yesterday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosted one of the most grandiose fashion events of the year – the Costume Institute Ball. All fans of the ball and herself were waiting with sinking hearts for the appearance on the track of the original symbol of the Met Gala, the singer Rihanna. It also remained a mystery if she would appear arm in arm with her new boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky.

The Barbados artist was one of the last to come to the ball, when many had already despaired of admiring her favorite. But she did not disappoint them – she came not only in an extravagant voluminous dress from the new Balenciaga collection, but also with her beloved. The rapper came out wrapped in an ERL patchwork quilt, and then threw him to the ground and remained in a black tuxedo.

We are part of one tissue, part of one patch, – he told reporters.

This secular exit was their first as a couple. They will gladly posed for photographers together and did not hide their feelings for each other. They looked very happy, smiling, hugging and kissing.

Recall that rumors of an affair between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spread back in early December last year, when they were seen walking around New York, and before that they were seen together at a dinner at the Beatrice Inn. Later, a People insider stated that the artists started dating back in November and they are “really inseparable.” In May, a month after the paparazzi filmed the lovers as they left the Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old rapper spoke to a reporter about Rihanna and called her “the love of his life” and “his lady.”

In the middle of July Rihanna, who has only been in her fashion and cosmetics business in recent years, seems to be so happy that she finally decided to take part in a new video. Filming for several days went on in New York, right on the streets of the Bronx, so it is not surprising that the couple several times hit the paparazzi lenses…