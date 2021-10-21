Ripple and Tranglo Expand Cross-Border Payments with XRP in Asia and the Middle East | Blockchain24

Despite its legal troubles in the US, Ripple is pushing for faster and cheaper cross-border payments using XRP in Asia and the Middle East.

Ripple and Tranglo, a Malaysian cross-border payment provider, announced today that Tranglo has launched its first live on-demand liquidity (ODL) service on RippleNet – Ripple’s global payment network for financial institutions – in the Philippines, with plans to expand further. remittance corridors in the coming months. Ripple’s ODL service uses XRP to provide liquidity during cross-border transactions. The announcement follows Ripple’s acquisition of a 40% stake in Tranglo in March as part of its plans to expand RippleNet in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines is a key market for remittances. It is the third largest remittance recipient country in Asia, where funds sent by Filipinos working overseas are an economic means of survival. According to the World Bank, personal remittances received in the Philippines accounted for 9.7% of the country’s GDP in 2020.

“We have successfully combined local and regional support infrastructure using XRP as an intermediate currency,” said Jackie Lee, CEO of Tranglo Group, in a statement. “Thanks to ODL and RippleNet, our partners can look forward to more convenient payments.”

Ripple’s payments business is showing significant growth, especially in Asia, with transactions up 130% year-over-year.

This week, Ripple announced that Al Ansari Exchange, a UAE-based foreign exchange and international money transfer company, is using RippleNet Cloud – Ripple’s global financial network cloud technology – to provide same-day money transfers to Malaysia using MoneyMatch, a remittance translation. technology company.

In August, the South Korean money transfer company Global Money Express Co. Ltd (GME Remittance) has joined RippleNet to expand remittances between South Korea and Thailand.

Ripple is also trying to expand the use of XRP Ledger technology beyond digital payments and remittances into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). However, in the United States, Ripple remains deeply involved in a lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over an alleged offering of over $ 1.38 billion in unregistered XRP securities. By a court decision dated October 20, US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn granted the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s motion to extend the examination deadline to January 14, 2022, and rebuttals to November 12, 2021.