Robert Downey Jr could play Doctor Doom in a Marvel movie

Life before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was very different. It’s amazing to look back and see how far the superhero movie genre has come. Films like “X-Men” and Spidermanhelped create the foundation of the MCU.

Of course, everything that is built on this foundation could not grow so much if the first “Iron Man” in 2008 was not successful. It really had something to do with the iconic hero; Tony Stark was the key to success, far more than anyone could have imagined at the time.

It’s hard to imagine Robert Downey Jr. as anything other than Stark. The actor devoted himself almost entirely to the MCU, occasionally starring in other projects, including “Sherlock Holmes” – his biggest film is not superhero.

Few people knew that before Downey Jr. was invited to play in Iron Man, he could have played another Marvel character – Doctor Doom.

Book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently released and contains hundreds of pages of new information on the creation of the MCU.

As the book talks about the casting of Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Tony Stark, the director revealed interesting information. “Iron Man” Jon Favreau. According to him, “Marvel has already met with [Робертом Дауни-младшим] before I think to play Doctor Doom. “

Most likely it was “Fantastic Four” 2005 year. When Marvel Studios couldn’t use these characters; Fox completely controlled them.

The MCU will introduce Doctor Doom at some point in the next few years. With the arrival of the Fantastic Four, it is only a matter of time before the famous villain appears.