Rospotrebnadzor recommended to refuse trips during non-working days announced due to COVID-19

Rospotrebnadzor recommended that residents of the country stay at home during non-working days and not plan trips.

According to information posted on October 21 on the agency’s website, non-working days can have a positive effect on the epidemiological situation with coronavirus, if you limit contacts as much as possible.

– For example, during this period, it is worth refusing to visit and receive guests, long-term communication in closed rooms, reduce unnecessary trips, – the official statement says.

It is specified that when leaving the house it is necessary to use masks, antiseptics and avoid crowded places.

We will remind, on the eve of Vladimir Putin supported the initiative of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, declaring from October 30 to November 7 non-working days with the preservation of wages. The head of state urged to improve the system of testing Russians for coronavirus.

From October 21, a hotline for testing against coronavirus was launched: 8-800-555-49-43.