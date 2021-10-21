Russian artist sentenced to 17.5 years in prison in Turkey | News | News

A Turkish court sentenced Russian artist Arza Huseynova to 17.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. On October 21, REN TV was informed about it at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul.

The court session took place on October 19, and an employee of the Russian diplomatic service was present at the hearing.

“According to the available information, the lawyer of the Russian citizen is preparing to challenge this decision in higher instances,” the Consulate General added.

The Russian woman was detained at a hotel in Istanbul when she was returning from a trip to the Middle East. The mother of the convict believes that her daughter was either planted with illegal substances, or she could have been set up by a Nigerian acquaintance named Kinglessey.

According to the woman, the foreigner presented the trip to her daughter. After the tour, he asked me to give his friend a bag. The luggage was lost, and then the customs officers found 3 kg of cocaine in it.

After the arrest of the Russian woman, the Nigerian stopped answering calls, his whereabouts are unknown, the mother of the convict explained.

In 2019, Russian citizen Yuri Sysoev, arrested in Hong Kong in 2016, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 26 years in prison.

According to the lawyer Alexander Boykov, the case against the Russian is, most likely, another example of the use of “blind mules” to transport drugs.