Russians are looking for air tickets more often after announcing a long weekend

Residents of Russia began to search for air tickets more often after the announcement of a long weekend in November

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Russia began to look for air tickets more often after the announcement of a long weekend in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported the proposal of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova on non-working days from October 30 to November 7 with salary retention due to the situation with COVID-19. In turn, for regions with a difficult epidemiological situation, it is possible to introduce non-working days from this Saturday, October 23. "Yesterday, November 19, Aviasales users searched for tickets 49% more often than usual. fall on departure at the end of October. It can quite be interpreted as a reaction to the non-working days ", – said in the service." The leaders of searches are obvious, 67% of all searches are in domestic directions. In the top: capitals, Black Sea directions and Kaliningrad. 10% accounts for Turkey, 2% – Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and 1.5% each for Hungary, Cyprus, Greece and Georgia, "the company added.

2021

