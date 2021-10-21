Russians’ pensions will grow at the expense of corrupt officials

Funds confiscated for corruption crimes will go to the FIU

The State Duma of the Russian Federation approved the LDPR bill, which allows replenishing the budget of the Russian Pension Fund (PFR) at the expense of funds seized for corruption crimes. This will increase the PFR’s ability to index pensions.

“This is additional income for the fund’s budget. Today, the current pension legislation allows for the growth of pensions only through indexation. On February 1, the inflation index will be used, and on April 1, pensions are planned to be indexed depending on the budget of the pension fund. And one of the sources for replenishing this budget, we proposed to determine the funds confiscated from corrupt officials, ”wrote the LDPR deputy Yaroslav Nilov in his telegram channel.

Earlier, the chairman of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, said that in the near future the issue of indexing benefits and pensions at the level of actual inflation would be discussed. Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that in the coming years Russia will continue to increase pensions, writes RT.