Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in New Red Notice Trailer

The first trailer of the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles has appeared on the web.

“Red notice”

The story centers on the most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot). Her next target is Cleopatra’s egg. To catch the thief, the authorities send the best agent of Interpol (Dwayne Johnson). At some point, the hero teams up with a swindler (Ryan Reynolds), who competes with the girl. Further, the whole triple becomes a single team for the sake of a common task. In one scene, the heroes of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds even find themselves in a Russian prison, where they confront the riot police.

“Red notice”

It is interesting that for filming in the project the actors received a tidy sum. For example, the royalties of Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, according to rumors, amounted to at least $ 20 million, and the total budget of the picture is at least $ 130 million.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. He previously worked on the films We Are the Millers and Spy One and a Half. The film will premiere on Netflix on November 2.