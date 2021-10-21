Ryan Reynolds introduced his young co-star in Project Adam

Ryan Reynolds and Netflix are good partners. After working on Michael Bay’s action movie The Phantom Six, for which the performer received a fee of $ 27 million, Ryan continued his collaboration with the media giant, playing in the action comedy Red Notice, whose production took place in the harsh conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

On this Reynolds decided not to stop and almost immediately went to Canada to shoot the adventure fantasy Netflix “Project Adam”, the plot of which will focus on a story about time travel. In a new video from the project set, which Ryan shared on Twitter, he introduced the actor Walker Scobell, playing a young version of his character. In the video, the teenager repeats his monologue, where there is an impressive amount of profanity.

Introducing Walker Scobell. This innocent young boy plays 12 year old me in our upcoming @Netflix film. Because he takes his job seriously, the role required significant research. No matter what, he’s WAY too young to know this monologue by heart. #Precious pic.twitter.com/KUszXS2GYf – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2021

At the center of the narrative is a dangerous mission of a pilot who went on a journey into the past to find his physicist father. The parent of the protagonist is of great importance in the future, but an influential villain wants to take possession of his invaluable achievements. The only one who can help the hero in his noble task is himself, only at a young age.

Director Sean Levy is responsible for staging the film (“The Main Character”, “Stranger Things”, “Living Steel”, “Night at the Museum”). The rest of the cast included Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Alex Mallari Jr.

Project Adam is slated to hit Netflix in late 2021.

