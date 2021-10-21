Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
55

https://ria.ru/20211021/saakashvili-1755508664.html

Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned

Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, a diplomatic source warned – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned

The actions of the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, including his illegal return to his homeland and subsequent statements, do not benefit Tbilisi, said … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T05: 14

2021-10-21T05: 14

2021-10-21T05: 39

in the world

Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752795083_0-0:2770:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_398690c7b9ad724fcfd81be559d702df.jpg

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The actions of ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, including his illegal return to his homeland and subsequent statements, do not benefit Tbilisi, a diplomatic source in Moscow told RIA Novosti. First of all, the Georgian authorities must decide for themselves to what extent they perceive these recent actions of Mikhail Saakashvili, but, as I understand it, since he was detained, this is the very reaction that he received in Tbilisi, “he. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1 after he returned to his homeland ahead of local elections. The day before, the Georgian prosecutor’s office reported that the ex-president arrived in a trailer with dairy products. Three people have already been arrested in the case of illegal border crossing in Georgia: the driver of the trailer, Elguja Tsomaya, and two employees of the port of Poti. On Wednesday, it became known about the detention of the fourth person involved in the case. He is being held at home in several criminal cases, including the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced in absentia to three years’ imprisonment, in the second – to six. In addition, Saakashvili appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered The authorities also opened a case on illegal crossing of the state border. Saakashvili has Ukrainian citizenship. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to personally deal with the return of the politician to the country.

https://ria.ru/20211020/saakashvili-1755493448.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/samolet-1755503917.html

Georgia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752795083_41:2770:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aa49cf9763e6786245a8fa75c802f8f2.jpg

in the world, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

05:14 21.10.2021 (updated: 05:39 21.10.2021)

Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The actions of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, including his illegal return to his homeland and subsequent statements, do not benefit Tbilisi, a diplomatic source in Moscow told RIA Novosti.
“As (press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation – ed.) Dmitry Peskov said, everything connected with Saakashvili looks more like a circus. I do not think that what he is doing there works for the benefit of Georgia,” the source said. in response to a request for comment on events related to Saakashvili’s return to Georgia and his detention.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the agency noted that everything that happens is an internal affair of Georgia.

“Therefore, first of all, the Georgian authorities must decide for themselves to what extent they perceive these recent actions of Mikhail Saakashvili, but, as I understand it, since he was detained, this is the very reaction he received in Tbilisi,” he said.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1 after he returned to his homeland ahead of local elections. On the eve of the Georgian prosecutor’s office reported that the ex-president arrived in a trailer with dairy products.

Former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili in the court of Kiev - RIA Novosti, 1920, 20.10.2021

Yesterday, 22:42

Georgian authorities said they can transfer Saakashvili to a prison clinic

Three people have already been arrested in the case of illegal border crossing in Georgia: the driver of the trailer, Elguja Tsomaya, and two employees of the port of Poti. On Wednesday, it became known about the arrest of the fourth person involved in the case.

It is being held at home in several criminal cases, including the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison, in the second – to six.

In addition, Saakashvili appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget, which are still being considered by the courts.

The authorities also opened a case on illegal crossing of the state border.

Saakashvili has Ukrainian citizenship. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to personally deal with the return of the politician to the country.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party Yelizaveta Yasko - RIA Novosti, 1920, 21.10.2021

01:17

Saakashvili’s beloved told that he planned to fly to Georgia

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here