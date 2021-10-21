https://ria.ru/20211021/saakashvili-1755508664.html

Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned

Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, a diplomatic source warned – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned

The actions of the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, including his illegal return to his homeland and subsequent statements, do not benefit Tbilisi, said … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T05: 14

2021-10-21T05: 14

2021-10-21T05: 39

in the world

Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752795083_0-0:2770:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_398690c7b9ad724fcfd81be559d702df.jpg

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The actions of ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, including his illegal return to his homeland and subsequent statements, do not benefit Tbilisi, a diplomatic source in Moscow told RIA Novosti. First of all, the Georgian authorities must decide for themselves to what extent they perceive these recent actions of Mikhail Saakashvili, but, as I understand it, since he was detained, this is the very reaction that he received in Tbilisi, “he. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1 after he returned to his homeland ahead of local elections. The day before, the Georgian prosecutor’s office reported that the ex-president arrived in a trailer with dairy products. Three people have already been arrested in the case of illegal border crossing in Georgia: the driver of the trailer, Elguja Tsomaya, and two employees of the port of Poti. On Wednesday, it became known about the detention of the fourth person involved in the case. He is being held at home in several criminal cases, including the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced in absentia to three years’ imprisonment, in the second – to six. In addition, Saakashvili appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered The authorities also opened a case on illegal crossing of the state border. Saakashvili has Ukrainian citizenship. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to personally deal with the return of the politician to the country.

https://ria.ru/20211020/saakashvili-1755493448.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/samolet-1755503917.html

Georgia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752795083_41:2770:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aa49cf9763e6786245a8fa75c802f8f2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia