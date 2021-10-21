https://ria.ru/20211021/saakashvili-1755508664.html
Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned
Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, a diplomatic source warned – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned
The actions of the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, including his illegal return to his homeland and subsequent statements, do not benefit Tbilisi, said … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T05: 14
2021-10-21T05: 14
2021-10-21T05: 39
in the world
Georgia
Mikhail Saakashvili
detention of Saakashvili in Georgia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752795083_0-0:2770:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_398690c7b9ad724fcfd81be559d702df.jpg
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The actions of ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, including his illegal return to his homeland and subsequent statements, do not benefit Tbilisi, a diplomatic source in Moscow told RIA Novosti. First of all, the Georgian authorities must decide for themselves to what extent they perceive these recent actions of Mikhail Saakashvili, but, as I understand it, since he was detained, this is the very reaction that he received in Tbilisi, “he. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1 after he returned to his homeland ahead of local elections. The day before, the Georgian prosecutor’s office reported that the ex-president arrived in a trailer with dairy products. Three people have already been arrested in the case of illegal border crossing in Georgia: the driver of the trailer, Elguja Tsomaya, and two employees of the port of Poti. On Wednesday, it became known about the detention of the fourth person involved in the case. He is being held at home in several criminal cases, including the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced in absentia to three years’ imprisonment, in the second – to six. In addition, Saakashvili appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered The authorities also opened a case on illegal crossing of the state border. Saakashvili has Ukrainian citizenship. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to personally deal with the return of the politician to the country.
https://ria.ru/20211020/saakashvili-1755493448.html
https://ria.ru/20211021/samolet-1755503917.html
Georgia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752795083_41:2770:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aa49cf9763e6786245a8fa75c802f8f2.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia
Saakashvili’s actions harm Georgia, diplomatic source warned
At the same time, the interlocutor of the agency noted that everything that happens is an internal affair of Georgia.
“Therefore, first of all, the Georgian authorities must decide for themselves to what extent they perceive these recent actions of Mikhail Saakashvili, but, as I understand it, since he was detained, this is the very reaction he received in Tbilisi,” he said.
Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1 after he returned to his homeland ahead of local elections. On the eve of the Georgian prosecutor’s office reported that the ex-president arrived in a trailer with dairy products.
Yesterday, 22:42
Georgian authorities said they can transfer Saakashvili to a prison clinic
Three people have already been arrested in the case of illegal border crossing in Georgia: the driver of the trailer, Elguja Tsomaya, and two employees of the port of Poti. On Wednesday, it became known about the arrest of the fourth person involved in the case.
It is being held at home in several criminal cases, including the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison, in the second – to six.
In addition, Saakashvili appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget, which are still being considered by the courts.
The authorities also opened a case on illegal crossing of the state border.
Saakashvili has Ukrainian citizenship. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to personally deal with the return of the politician to the country.
01:17
Saakashvili’s beloved told that he planned to fly to Georgia