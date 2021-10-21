https://ria.ru/20211021/golodovka-1755500300.html
Saakashvili’s beloved said she discouraged him from hunger strike in prison
Saakashvili’s beloved said that she dissuaded him from hunger strike in prison – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
Saakashvili’s beloved said she discouraged him from hunger strike in prison
Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Elizaveta Yasko, who is in relations with the ex-president of Georgia and the head of the executive committee of the national council … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T00: 15
2021-10-21T00: 15
2021-10-21T00: 56
in the world
Ukraine
Georgia
Mikhail Saakashvili
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Elizaveta Yasko
detention of Saakashvili in Georgia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753737433_0:255:3071:1982_1920x0_80_0_0_4490ea0440a4777bc2be312be91f2d73.jpg
KIEV, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yelizaveta Yasko, who is in relations with the ex-president of Georgia and the head of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine Mikhail Saakashvili, said that she dissuaded the politician from a hunger strike in a Georgian prison. Yasko does not believe that a politician can spend years in a Georgian prison. … “I don’t believe in it. Because it seems to me that a person of such a level and such an incredible feeling that the Georgian people have for him – this cannot last long. It may take weeks or several months, but I don’t believe about years,” – she said, answering a question from a journalist. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. In Georgia, he is involved in several criminal cases. Saakashvili is the head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms of Ukraine, has Ukrainian citizenship. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that he personally and the country’s authorities will deal with the return of Saakashvili. Prosecutor Dzharji Tsiklauri said that the issue of extradition of the former president of Georgia to Ukraine is not being considered. Georgian Ombudsman Nino Lomjaria said on October 1 that after the arrest Saakashvili went on a hunger strike because he did not agree with the charges and considered himself a political prisoner. The ex-president was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, Saakashvili is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.
https://ria.ru/20211020/gospitalizatsiya-1755494430.html
Ukraine
Georgia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753737433_240-0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_856d64c89e487ef96b356a85b3226490.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Ukraine, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Elizaveta Yasko, Saakashvili’s detention in Georgia
Saakashvili’s beloved said she discouraged him from hunger strike in prison