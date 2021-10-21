https://ria.ru/20211021/golodovka-1755500300.html

Saakashvili’s beloved said she discouraged him from hunger strike in prison

Saakashvili’s beloved said that she dissuaded him from hunger strike in prison – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

Saakashvili’s beloved said she discouraged him from hunger strike in prison

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Elizaveta Yasko, who is in relations with the ex-president of Georgia and the head of the executive committee of the national council … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T00: 15

2021-10-21T00: 15

2021-10-21T00: 56

in the world

Ukraine

Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Elizaveta Yasko

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753737433_0:255:3071:1982_1920x0_80_0_0_4490ea0440a4777bc2be312be91f2d73.jpg

KIEV, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yelizaveta Yasko, who is in relations with the ex-president of Georgia and the head of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine Mikhail Saakashvili, said that she dissuaded the politician from a hunger strike in a Georgian prison. Yasko does not believe that a politician can spend years in a Georgian prison. … “I don’t believe in it. Because it seems to me that a person of such a level and such an incredible feeling that the Georgian people have for him – this cannot last long. It may take weeks or several months, but I don’t believe about years,” – she said, answering a question from a journalist. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. In Georgia, he is involved in several criminal cases. Saakashvili is the head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms of Ukraine, has Ukrainian citizenship. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that he personally and the country’s authorities will deal with the return of Saakashvili. Prosecutor Dzharji Tsiklauri said that the issue of extradition of the former president of Georgia to Ukraine is not being considered. Georgian Ombudsman Nino Lomjaria said on October 1 that after the arrest Saakashvili went on a hunger strike because he did not agree with the charges and considered himself a political prisoner. The ex-president was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, Saakashvili is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.

https://ria.ru/20211020/gospitalizatsiya-1755494430.html

Ukraine

Georgia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753737433_240-0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_856d64c89e487ef96b356a85b3226490.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Elizaveta Yasko, Saakashvili’s detention in Georgia