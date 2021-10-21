https://ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755606977.html
"NATO is an expensive apartment that we cannot afford yet": Savchenko voiced the "verdict" for Ukraine
Savchenko announced the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Nadezhda Savchenko said that Ukraine cannot afford membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. According to Savchenko, they need salaries, uniforms and security, as in the countries – members of the bloc, and they like to study under its programs. ” from the point of view of the state and strategy, it must be understood that NATO is an expensive apartment that we cannot afford yet, “the ex-deputy continued. Referring to the data of sociologists, Savchenko said that most Ukrainians are waiting for the country’s joining the alliance, but at the same time, the politician questioned the accuracy of this information. According to her, those who want Kiev membership simply do not want to fight. “They want a strong army to come to us that will protect us. And they think that it will be NATO, which will fight for us. something to work in big Europe, “she summed up. After the coup d’etat in 2014, Ukraine began to persistently pursue a policy of integration with the West. In the wake of these expectations, changes were made to the constitution, which consolidated the country’s course in the EU and NATO, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about the importance of this recently. For example, he called joining the EU “a strategically achievable dream,” and membership in the alliance is the only way to end the conflict in Donbass. Meanwhile, politicians in the West have repeatedly made it clear to Kiev that he is not expected there or it will not happen soon. For example, Johannes Hahn, who served as European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and EU Enlargement, previously stated that it is unrealistic to talk about Ukraine’s entry in the coming years, Kiev should concentrate on the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU.
Savchenko announced the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO
“There is a category of military people who want to join NATO. These are people who, despite the fact that we are at war, really want to bypass it,” she said on the air of the Nash channel.
According to Savchenko, they need salaries, uniforms and security, as in the member countries of the bloc, and they like to be trained in his programs.
“If we take it from the point of view of the state and strategy, then we must understand that NATO is an expensive apartment that we cannot afford yet,” the ex-deputy continued.
