Scandal in the family of the ex-head of the Moscow police department: the general’s granddaughter is threatened with an orphanage

And, most likely, for a reason. A 16-year-old girl who now lives in Cyprus with her grandparents left a considerable inheritance after her father’s death. Only a legal representative, that is, a mother, can prevent other applicants from taking possession of assets. On October 21, the Tverskoy District Court will begin considering the claim of the girl who asks … to deprive her mother Ekaterina of parental rights. The schoolgirl does not seem to even realize that as a result she may end up in an orphanage.

Recall that the battle for a child between the former spouses – Catherine and the son of Colonel-General Alexander Pronin – began seven years ago. According to Catherine, the first time after the divorce (and this happened in 2009), the daughter lived with her. The woman devoted all her time to raising a child and did not leave her a single step, while Alexander enjoyed the long-awaited freedom.

In 2010, Alexander bought a house in Cyprus and moved to warmer regions. The man periodically took his daughter for the summer. In 2013, he invited Catherine and her child to live in a summer residence for a year. In June 2014, the holidays were interrupted – the man asked his wife to leave, as his mother was to come to Cyprus, who did not dislike the former daughter-in-law. Ekaterina could not even imagine that the Cyprus holidays for the girl would drag on for many years, and she herself would have to fight in Russian courts for the right to see her own child.

The connections did their job – the girl stayed with her father. On April 11, 2021, Pronin Jr. suddenly died. But even after his death, the child was not reunited with his mother …

– Ekaterina, how did you find out about the death of your ex-husband?

– I read it on the Internet. I opened the news and saw that the son of the former head of the Moscow Main Internal Affairs Directorate, Vladimir Pronin, had died in Cyprus under strange circumstances.

– What did he die of?

– Pulmonary embolism. What happened there is also a mystery to me.

– Did you try to contact your daughter after that?

– I immediately began to call my child, but she did not answer the phone calls. I had a “left” page on Instagram, I wrote to her from there. She had my real page blocked. We phoned. She confirmed that dad was dead. I asked who she was with now. She replied: “With my father’s brother Valera.” I asked to give him a phone, began to talk to him. I immediately said that I wanted to take my daughter. He replied: “Come, we will talk.”

– You arrived?

– I began to collect documents in a hurry – because of the courts with the child’s father, I had a travel ban and did not have a passport. In the meantime, my lawyers began to contact the Cypriot guardianship authorities, the consulate, and the embassy. We asked them to supervise the baby until I arrived. Apparently, Valera was informed about the official letter, because a day later he called me back and made it clear that I would not see the child again. I sent my lawyers to Cyprus as my documents were not ready. In addition, I was in a position, the doctors banned flights. The lawyers found out that a lawsuit has already been filed with the family court of Cyprus from the grandfather, Vladimir Pronin, and the grandmother. The ex-husband’s parents wanted full custody of Stephanie. The lawsuit was filed by them shortly after Alexander’s death. My lawyers began to get acquainted with the materials of the case and found out that, it turns out, in 2017 there was another case that I knew nothing about.

-What is this business?

– Alexander received sole custody of his daughter through the court. I can only guess which way … The decree said that if I went to my daughter without his request, then I was threatened with arrest. On this basis, he also imposed a ban on her leaving the territory of Cyprus … The lawyers called me and asked if I knew what the case was, and if I put signatures. I was shocked because this was the first time I heard about it.

– Who put the signatures for you, do you have any suggestions?

– Anyone could have signed … But, most importantly, my opponents did not take into account one thing, in the event of Alexander’s death this decision loses its force.

– How did the process of the lawsuit filed by grandfather and grandmother end?

– The process began in May and is still ongoing. The appearance of my lawyers in the Cypriot court came as a complete surprise to the plaintiffs. The judge found out that the girl has a mother who wants to take her away and took my side. He said that if she is opposed and does not want to move to live in Russia, then it is necessary to negotiate and formalize joint custody. The judge also warned that the process will take at least two years, by which time the child will become an adult, and all courts will automatically end. For the sake of the child and her well-being, I was even ready for joint custody. Although I have good conditions in Moscow.

– Why was the daughter against returning?

– She lived for seven years with her father, who, let’s say, did not really want our communication. At one of the meetings in the Tverskoy court, which in 2019-2020 established the order of our communication with the girl, the representative of the guardianship authorities, having talked with her daughter on Skype, took her phone number from her and after the meeting quietly gave it to me. I do not know what her daughter said to her, but the woman left the hall in tears. Thanks to her, I communicated with my daughter on the phone for two months. But after that the connection was interrupted – my phone was blocked. It was the same with my social media accounts. I think that my daughter was constantly turned against me, they told me that I was a bad mother, allegedly abandoned her …

– What order did the Tverskoy court establish for you?

– We could communicate two days off a month in Cyprus in the presence of my father. I didn’t go because I was afraid of my ex-husband. I do not exclude that they could find something forbidden after such trips. I already had a child from my second marriage in Moscow. I couldn’t risk that. And the daughter was not brought to Russia.

– Let’s go back to the process in the Cypriot family court … What grounds for sole custody did Vladimir Pronin put forward?

– I was told that I am a bad mother, because I do not participate in the life of my daughter. In addition, the lawsuit states that I married a citizen of Azerbaijan and allegedly converted to Islam. Yes, I got married a second time, but I did not accept Islam.

– Why didn’t you get joint custody?

– At first, my grandfather agreed to joint custody. But after a week I changed my mind.

– Do you have any idea why?

– I could claim the inheritance received by my daughter, although according to Cypriot law, she is the only heir. But I said that I didn’t claim anything and, in support of my words, was ready to “freeze” my daughter’s inheritance until she came of age, so that no one would touch her money … And just after that, a lawsuit from my daughter about deprivation of me parental rights. The lawsuit was filed by proxy through lawyers. It came as a shock to me, although I understand that the child has become a bargaining chip in the hands of adults.

– Can a minor child sue for deprivation of parental rights at all?

– According to the law, a child can file such a claim, but through the guardianship authorities, one of the parents and the prosecutor’s office. The reasons must be strong. At the same time, the court gives even alcoholics the right to correction. It is nonsense that a minor child – a citizen of another country, by proxy through lawyers filed a lawsuit against the mother to deprive her of her rights. In addition, the process continues in Cyprus. According to the law, the Tverskoy court must dismiss the claim or suspend the case.

By the way, the opponents may not have studied the cross-border norms of the civil procedure code between Cyprus and Russia. And in accordance with them, when one parent dies and the other is deprived of parental rights, the child is transferred to a social children’s institution in the territory of the Russian Federation. In fact, now my daughter has filed a lawsuit and asks to be placed in an orphanage in Russia, without realizing this at all. By law, the daughter must be questioned in court, clarified her rights and asked if she understands what the consequences may be. Hopefully it gets done.

– And what about the inheritance? Someone claiming it?

– Grandfather and grandmother applied for inheritance in Russia. The daughter was not brought to Russia so that she could write an application for inheritance.

– What amounts are we talking about?

– One can only guess about it. My husband was far from being a poor man. But I repeat once again, I do not apply for a single asset, I only need my daughter.